Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

