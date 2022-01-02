Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $5,649,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,350 shares of company stock worth $26,397,084. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

W opened at $189.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.55 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

