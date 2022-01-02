Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TEG opened at €24.61 ($27.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

