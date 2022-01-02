Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

