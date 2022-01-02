Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.85

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.85 and traded as high as C$24.27. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 28,088 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$401.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

