W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

