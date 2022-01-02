Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.22 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $15.83 or 0.00033453 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $314.90 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005249 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

