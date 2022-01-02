Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Financial Contrast

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.25 -$297.01 million ($0.62) -67.52 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.02 -$52.24 million $0.28 29.54

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -3.00% 1.79% 0.60% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 52.23% 16.29% 2.14%

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Vornado Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

