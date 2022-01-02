Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

