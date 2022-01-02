Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 5,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

