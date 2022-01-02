Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 5,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052.
About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.