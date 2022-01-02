VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $22.35 million and approximately $39,437.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

