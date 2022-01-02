Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $17.74 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 526,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Radware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radware by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Radware stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

