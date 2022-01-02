Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,506 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM stock opened at $1,013.90 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,045.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,090.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

