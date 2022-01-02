Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,158 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

