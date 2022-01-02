Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 438,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CNA Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.08 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

