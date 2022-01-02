Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 534,228 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Harmonic worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 392.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.03, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

