Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 300,046 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 579.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of DraftKings worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

