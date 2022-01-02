Versor Investments LP Takes $282,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $83.91 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

