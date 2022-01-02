Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $137.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

