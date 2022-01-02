Versor Investments LP Makes New $261,000 Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

