Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,800 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

