Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,500 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 4,167.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

