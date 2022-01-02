Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

