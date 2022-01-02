Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. 538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

