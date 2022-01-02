Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

