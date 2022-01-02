Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,329 shares.The stock last traded at $89.54 and had previously closed at $89.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.