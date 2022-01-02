Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.