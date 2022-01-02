Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

