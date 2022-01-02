Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

