Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of SGMS opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

