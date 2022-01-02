Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.51 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.