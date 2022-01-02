Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,076 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

MUI stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

