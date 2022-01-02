Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BITF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.