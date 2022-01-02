Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.