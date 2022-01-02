Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:VHNAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 3rd. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I had issued 17,400,000 shares in its public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $174,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VHNAU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

