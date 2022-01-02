USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

