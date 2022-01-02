Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Upwork stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

