Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $337,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.