United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

