United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

