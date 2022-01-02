Unistake Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Unistake has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $12,045.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.55 or 0.07861594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.70 or 1.00023374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

