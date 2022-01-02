Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $251.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

