Unifty Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.68 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $46.16 or 0.00098268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $74.68 million and $3.65 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifty has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

