UniFarm Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $586,653.51 and $43,917.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

