Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

