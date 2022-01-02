Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

TWTR stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

