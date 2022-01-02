Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.46.

TWLO stock opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,078 shares of company stock worth $24,474,851. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 407.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

