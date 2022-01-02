Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $16.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 460,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

