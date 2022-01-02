Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

