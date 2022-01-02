TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

